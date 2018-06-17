Heartwarming moments with Demi-Leigh in Ecuador

There's no doubt that Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is living all of our travel dreams. From moving to New York, to getting to travel to Paris and Ecuador, Demi is slaying the queen game.

Of course, it's all for a good purpose.

Demi was recently in Ecuador and visited several charities and attended the Santo Domingo Rotary Club dinner, which raised funds to rebuild 30 homes for locals.

She shared heartwarming snaps of her visit and thanked everyone for their support.

"Learning is just as important as teaching. Thank you Tsáchilas community for opening up your home and teaching me your ways," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out some of the snaps: