WATCH: Sjava wins BET Award and his acceptance speech was epic

25 June 2018 - 07:42 By Jessica levitt
A victorious Sjava in America.
Image: Instagram

Musician Sjava walked away victorious at the prestigious BET Awards on Sunday night where he got the nod for the Viewers' Choice Best International Act category.

He was nominated alongside Nigeria's Niniola and Kwesi Arthur of Ghana.

As Mzansi applauds Sjava, who had earlier said during a red carpet interview that he would only lose to Davido, it was acceptance speech that has gone viral.

Dressed in his trademark traditional wear, Sjava did the most with his moment.

And Mzansi was here for it.

