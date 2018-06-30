TshisaLIVE

Amanda du-Pont takes Maldives - private chopper and all

30 June 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Amanda is living her best damn life.
Image: Instagram

She just got a McLaren worth over R3-million and now Amanda du-Pont is carrying on with those best life things and is spending her birthday in the Maldives.

Levels!

She is celebrating the big 30 and obvs deserved a bit of indulgence.

Private helicopters to luxury resort life, Amanda is doing that damn thing.

"What a dream! God knew I needed this year to be a turn around...Calling it the turn around 30! This year my life has been a turn around. He has elevated me to spaces and levels only His grace could do. And in turn increased my faith. I’m just so grateful for the gift of life."

Last flight transfer to paradise...birthday tomorrow 🎉🇲🇻

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

