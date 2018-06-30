Amanda du-Pont takes Maldives - private chopper and all
She just got a McLaren worth over R3-million and now Amanda du-Pont is carrying on with those best life things and is spending her birthday in the Maldives.
Levels!
She is celebrating the big 30 and obvs deserved a bit of indulgence.
Private helicopters to luxury resort life, Amanda is doing that damn thing.
"What a dream! God knew I needed this year to be a turn around...Calling it the turn around 30! This year my life has been a turn around. He has elevated me to spaces and levels only His grace could do. And in turn increased my faith. I’m just so grateful for the gift of life."
