TshisaLIVE

Elana Afrika returns to Jacaranda FM

04 July 2018 - 08:18 By Jessica Levitt
Elana Afrika is back at Jacaranda.
Elana Afrika is back at Jacaranda.
Image: Supplied

TV and radio personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has got a new gig and has confirmed that she's returning home to Jacaranda FM.

Elana will be joining the line-up from August 1 and will be presenting the WorkZone, which is on weekdays from 9am to noon.

She'll also have a podcast, Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch, which will be available on the station's website.

"Coming back to Jacaranda FM feels like home. I’ve always wanted to use my talent for good - the amazing team at this radio station understands positive change and the impact of giving back and I'm excited to part of that! See you 1 August!"

Welcome back, Elana.

Most read

  1. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cute! AKA & Zinhle buy Kairo two puppies for her birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Boitumelo made a great bachelor, but Twitter is here for Mr ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sjoe! How smoking hot is Zizo Beda? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X