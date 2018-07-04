Elana Afrika returns to Jacaranda FM

TV and radio personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp has got a new gig and has confirmed that she's returning home to Jacaranda FM.

Elana will be joining the line-up from August 1 and will be presenting the WorkZone, which is on weekdays from 9am to noon.

She'll also have a podcast, Elana Afrika's Baby Brunch, which will be available on the station's website.

"Coming back to Jacaranda FM feels like home. I’ve always wanted to use my talent for good - the amazing team at this radio station understands positive change and the impact of giving back and I'm excited to part of that! See you 1 August!"

Welcome back, Elana.