Mama to the power of three! Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes third child
05 July 2018 - 07:16
She's been counting down the days until the big moment and Jo-Ann Strauss confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that baby number three had arrived.
She posted a brief video on her Insta stories and said "hey, guess what happened."
The video gave fans a glimpse of Jo-Ann while she was breastfeeding.
Less than 24 hours before the TV personality was giving fans a glimpse of her belly and dancing in front of a mirror.
Our little one arrived safe and sound yesterday. Thank you for all the kind wishes. Feeling very blessed and grateful.— Jo-Ann Strauss (@jo_annstrauss) July 5, 2018
Jo-Ann earlier confirmed baby number three was another princess.
"Who run the world? Girls! And in a few weeks time, we'll have two and a strong big brother to help look after his sisters," she wrote.
Congrats.