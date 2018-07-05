TshisaLIVE

Mama to the power of three! Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes third child

05 July 2018 - 07:16 By Jessica Levitt
Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes baby number 3
Image: Instagram

She's been counting down the days until the big moment and Jo-Ann Strauss confirmed on social media on Wednesday night that baby number three had arrived.

She posted a brief video on her Insta stories and said "hey, guess what happened."

The video gave fans a glimpse of Jo-Ann while she was breastfeeding.

Less than 24 hours before the TV personality was giving fans a glimpse of her belly and dancing in front of a mirror.

Jo-Ann earlier confirmed baby number three was another princess.

"Who run the world? Girls! And in a few weeks time, we'll have two and a strong big brother to help look after his sisters," she wrote.

Congrats.

