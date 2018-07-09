Ambitiouz mum on Emtee 'collapse' - to release statement by the end of the day

Despite growing concerns from fans after video footage of musician Emtee appearing to collapse on stage went viral, his record label is remaining tight-lipped, refusing to comment on the matter.

Ambitiouz publicist Kgomotso Motsaanaka told TshisaLIVE the label was "working on a statement" and it would be released "by the end of the day."

That's more than 24 hours after the footage of Emtee first went viral on social media.