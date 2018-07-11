TshisaLIVE

Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy

11 July 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not about to take your rude comments.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Listen, Cassper Nyovest is not playing games these days. While he usually maintains a saintly silence around random comments about his life and career, the past few weeks has seen the musician having his say.

Here he was, thanking fans for their support and explaining that he's had a great career because of them when one person decided to bring AKA into the equation.

Cassper was not having any of it and when the tweep said Cassper should also thank AKA  for "making him" Cass pulled out his sniper gun and shot down the tweep in one swoop.

Ne. Not in the mood, fam. Just. Don't.

