Mommy-shamers target Khloe Kardashian for attending event
Trolls were in full force on Monday after Khloe Kardashian attended a charity event sans baby True, with the star being attacked for leaving her 3-month-old daughter at home.
Khloe, her mom Kris and her sisters Kim and Kendall, were all at the "If Only" Texas Hold 'Em Tournament in California. It's hosted by the City of Hope, which focuses on research and treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
She first said she was excited to attend the event but that quickly changed.
Have to get off Twitter. It’s making me nauseous typing and being in the car 🤧🤢😩On my way to the Forum to play poker for The City Of Hope! 🙏🏽— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 29, 2018
She later hit out at people who took the time to call her out for attending an event while her child was at home.
Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018
Burn!