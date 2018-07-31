Mommy-shamers target Khloe Kardashian for attending event

Trolls were in full force on Monday after Khloe Kardashian attended a charity event sans baby True, with the star being attacked for leaving her 3-month-old daughter at home.

Khloe, her mom Kris and her sisters Kim and Kendall, were all at the "If Only" Texas Hold 'Em Tournament in California. It's hosted by the City of Hope, which focuses on research and treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

She first said she was excited to attend the event but that quickly changed.