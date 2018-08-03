Survivor SA's Katinka on lessons learnt from the island

Survivor SA contestant Katinka said goodbye to the island on Thursday night after she tried to rally votes to get off her closet ally, Werner.

But the bold move blew up in her face as Werner found out about the plan and then plotted to get her out.

So, what did she learn about being on Survivor SA and missing out on the loot because of one bad move?

"I learnt a lot about myself. I am a very emotional person. But I learnt that you must speak your mind not matter what, no matter your age."