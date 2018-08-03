Survivor SA's Katinka on lessons learnt from the island
Survivor SA contestant Katinka said goodbye to the island on Thursday night after she tried to rally votes to get off her closet ally, Werner.
But the bold move blew up in her face as Werner found out about the plan and then plotted to get her out.
So, what did she learn about being on Survivor SA and missing out on the loot because of one bad move?
"I learnt a lot about myself. I am a very emotional person. But I learnt that you must speak your mind not matter what, no matter your age."
She said her biggest regret was telling Tom about her plan to oust Werner but also wishes she took in more of the island.
The leggy blonde said that some people think that the contestants are given food behind the scenes, but Katinka insisted that is false.
"There's literally nothing. The days are long and you really do have to survive. Viewers see a portion of the show when we compete in challenges."
Despite betraying Werner, she believes she made genuine friends and said those who made it to the top five are "very close to her heart."