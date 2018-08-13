OPW couple invents new 'Zu-ndia' wedding ceremony
An Indian couple became the talk of the town on popular reality show Our Perfect Wedding this week when they threw a traditional Zulu wedding as part of their marriage festivities.
The Durban couple have apparently always been pretty in touch with the Zulu culture and after being surrounded by Zulu influence all their lives decided to include some elements in their big day.
ICYMI: Check out Mellisha and Ryan’s wedding pictures here 👉https://t.co/GLf3jnAmF7 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/c2tdDfXYb7— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) August 12, 2018
The result was what the internet dubbed Zu-ndia.
#OurPerfectWedding we have a new tradition called Zu-ndia pic.twitter.com/hPLvL6qWHs— Mfana'Petori 🤘🏾 (@FutureMfana_II) August 12, 2018
Hommie Ryan apparently even speaks fluent Zulu. So why not, right?
They were applauded by some on Twitter for their decision.
An Indian couple incorprate African culture(Zulu) on their wedding instead of a white wedding.They are more enlightened than us black Africans. #OPW— EmperorOfSekhukhune (@Mmeshi_Kgaphola) August 12, 2018
#OPW I honestly don't see any issue with indians adding African spice on their wedding 🤷. Blacks also have white wedding and I've never heard a white complaining about it 🤷 but blacks are forever complaining🙄. Okay go argue with mmao #OurPerfectWedding— Fortunate Dlamini👑💦 (@fortunate_Dee1) August 12, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding this was the best wedding ever, it really made me feel unity among traditions 👌💯💯👍— Thablo da man (@thabang_moloko) August 12, 2018
~Especially when he spoke the isiZulu language 😂💯👌❤️😘😍👼💍
God bless them big time 💯 pic.twitter.com/DVjymti3MI
Woke Twitter DONT YOU DARE call it cultural expropriation!!!!!!! DONT RUIN THIS MOMENT! #OurPerfectWedding— Dubelihle wa Diphsy (@SneshyDubelihle) August 12, 2018
Thank you for a beautiful cultural experience. Beautiful wedding😍😊!!! #OurPerfectWedding #OPW— Thato (@MizzThatoTee) August 12, 2018
While others questioned their motives.
Kere expropriation of culture without compensation...#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/zCO4gt5h2V— Serbastion.Viltorian (@SerbastionVilto) August 12, 2018
Was there a need for the “African” theme though #OPW pic.twitter.com/f0lfMlKXGO— . (@sista_cas) August 12, 2018
I still don't understand why they are having a Zulu wedding.— Nelisiwe Msomi (@NeliMsomi) August 12, 2018
Maybe I'm too overprotective with my culture. #OurPerfectWedding#opw pic.twitter.com/X7PPgz0Nbb
Yabona this is why we don't want people doing our cultures #OPW— African Caesar (@Lifa_kaZulu) August 12, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Indians having a Zulu wedding??? pic.twitter.com/kZFTU9iL1m— Christy Motloutsi (@Influential_Int) August 12, 2018
Wow, new dawn indeed. Today's couple on #OurPerfectWedding let's pray for them.. pic.twitter.com/teZZ249elI— Wandile (@wiseprince) August 12, 2018
The Guptas are still here😳😳 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/NWsiLmrBUp— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) August 12, 2018
Even though Twitter users were at war over the decision, they were at least united in their love for Ryan's cute gestures for his missus.
Like that time he sent a driver to deliver chocolates for her.
#OurPerfectWedding sends The driver to deliver ice cream and chocolates, sends a helicopter to fetch her so he can propose Yeeyyy yi Leyvels this thing😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xVH51rLHpl— Omontle (@LebogangVeevee) August 12, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding He send his driver to deliver chocolate and ice cream. pic.twitter.com/3tjT3K3EM5— BeautifullyBroken💘 (@MousseRos) August 12, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding he charmed her ka chocolates and ice cream, not di vrrr pha and bernini see your lives bo sesters pic.twitter.com/GqVGIx7EEJ— Berekela Bush (@KingKilla013) August 12, 2018