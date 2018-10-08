WIN tickets with TshisaLIVE to a special screening of The Hate U Give

Treat your partner or best friend to a movie night courtesy of TshisaLIVE at a special screening of American drama The Hate U Give ahead of its South African release on October 19.

Based on a young adult novel by Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give boasts a stellar cast including Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson, Issa Rae and Sabrina Carpenter, with Common and Anthony Mackie.

The gripping storyline follows the life of Starr Carter, who is torn between the impoverished African-American neighbourhood where she lives and the affluent white prep school she attends.

Starr switches between these two worlds until she witnesses the shooting of childhood best friend Khalil by a white police officer. After that devastating incident, she realises it is time to stand up for what's right and finds the voice within her to do so.

WIN TICKETS!

We're giving away 10 double tickets to a screening this Thursday.

Date: October 11

Time: 7pm for 8pm

Venue: Montecasino, Fourways, Johannesburg

To stand a chance to win, all you have to do is events@empire-ent.africa with the title The Hate U Give in the subject line, before 12pm on Wednesday October 10.

