Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?

Lovebirds Linda and Johannes were the talk of social media on Sunday when they welcomed viewers to their wedding on hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple have been going strong for ages and decided to tie the knot but Twitter wasn't convinced that their wedding would be without glitches, especially after Linda announced that she would have 11 bridesmaids and a maid of honour in her convoy.

Also, the bridesmaids were set to arrive on motorbikes and there would also be a helicopter.

On top of all that Twitter wasn't sold on Linda's claim that she was 29.