Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?
Lovebirds Linda and Johannes were the talk of social media on Sunday when they welcomed viewers to their wedding on hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding.
The couple have been going strong for ages and decided to tie the knot but Twitter wasn't convinced that their wedding would be without glitches, especially after Linda announced that she would have 11 bridesmaids and a maid of honour in her convoy.
Also, the bridesmaids were set to arrive on motorbikes and there would also be a helicopter.
On top of all that Twitter wasn't sold on Linda's claim that she was 29.
This wedding is so ghetto 😪 #OPW Do these people watch shows like Top Wedding Nigeria or Top Billing Ke???— LuKay Mampuru (@LuKayMampuru) December 23, 2018
But the couple made up for it with some great food, decor and a show-stopping first kiss.
Yay or nay for the décor? https://t.co/nrYl0x9fQx #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Dpq74e1Ez7— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) December 23, 2018
In fact, the kiss was so good that the crowd at the wedding demanded a repeat, even though Johannes was hesitant to kiss her in front of the elders.
However, even the beautiful decor couldn't distract viewers from the terrible news that the episode was Nomsa Buthelezi's last for a while.
The streets were heartbroken and angry and demanded to know why President Ramaphosa didn't call a state of the nation to notify us all to the fact sooner?
I’m really gonna miss Ghomora Diva 😩😩😩. I’m laughing because she’s the whole mood and I’m hurt st the same time. You are really good Nomsa I hope you come back again #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/GeJoblVRh2— GEE (@GeeMolema) December 23, 2018
😭😭Haibo Nomsa Is leaving #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Cg1m5YV0gd— Kelebogile (@PreciousPholo) December 23, 2018
I’m not okay, this was Nomsa’s last episode 😓🤢🚮😓😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/UYlNZQ9jZH— Koketjo Phatlane 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@Koketjo_phat) December 23, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding without Nomsa pic.twitter.com/ImYYQiN6HK— Celiwe (@Celiwe93684528) December 23, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding that "Goodbye South Africa" ka Nomsa hit me in my chest 😭😭😭😭😟yoh😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/0At0hJtA6h— Khanyisile Ngwenya (@mskay_ngwenya) December 23, 2018
Nomsa can't be leaving us again 😩😩😰😰😰😭 nooo #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/2p6BqJb2Tw— Meza (@Pumpesh10) December 23, 2018
Awwww Nomsa's leaving, she was one of the best though 😞😔 #OurPerfectWedding— Nolz💕 (@NolwaziMnguni4) December 23, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding Mara jealous down Nomsa adds the sauce, the spice and the fire to OPW👌🔥🔥🔥Her personality gives me life pic.twitter.com/uyR12f0Ij6— Mankosi wakwaRhadebe (@Thandi_JB) December 23, 2018