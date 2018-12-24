TshisaLIVE

Bridesmaids on motorbikes & sketchy ages: Is this one of the most ghetto OPW episodes ever?

24 December 2018 - 09:56 By Kyle Zeeman
Linda and Johannes tied the knot on Sunday's episode of 'Our Perfect Wedding'.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Lovebirds Linda and Johannes were the talk of social media on Sunday when they welcomed viewers to their wedding on hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding.

The couple have been going strong for ages and decided to tie the knot but Twitter wasn't convinced that their wedding would be without glitches, especially after Linda announced that she would have 11 bridesmaids and a maid of honour in her convoy.

Also, the bridesmaids were set to arrive on motorbikes and there would also be a helicopter.

On top of all that Twitter wasn't  sold on Linda's claim that she was 29.

But the couple made up for it with some great food, decor and a show-stopping first kiss.

In fact, the kiss was so good that the crowd at the wedding demanded a repeat, even though Johannes was hesitant to kiss her in front of the elders.

However, even the beautiful decor couldn't distract viewers from the terrible news that the episode was Nomsa Buthelezi's last for a while.

The streets were heartbroken and angry and demanded to know why President Ramaphosa didn't call a state of the nation to notify us all to the fact sooner?

