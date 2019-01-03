TshisaLIVE

Kim and Kanye expecting fourth child - Twitter catches feelings

03 January 2019 - 09:52 By Jessica Levitt
Kim Kardashian-West is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

Multiple international sites are reporting that Kim Kardashian-West and her music mogul husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together.

The couple are said to be expecting a baby boy via a surrogate - making it the second time the couple have used a surrogate to expand their family.

While the couple had not confirmed the baby news at the time of publishing this story, well-known American gossip site TMZ reports close family members have confirmed the news.

The last time Kim posted on Instagram, it was promoting a product in a paid for promotion to get a "flat tummy."

On Twitter, the news was met with mixed reaction.

