Kim and Kanye expecting fourth child - Twitter catches feelings
Multiple international sites are reporting that Kim Kardashian-West and her music mogul husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together.
The couple are said to be expecting a baby boy via a surrogate - making it the second time the couple have used a surrogate to expand their family.
While the couple had not confirmed the baby news at the time of publishing this story, well-known American gossip site TMZ reports close family members have confirmed the news.
The last time Kim posted on Instagram, it was promoting a product in a paid for promotion to get a "flat tummy."
On Twitter, the news was met with mixed reaction.
When did they get their 3rd babies? I just lock track of Kim and Kanye’s kids. And why surrogacy when you have Kim Kardashian? https://t.co/AMy2UpGfdY— Joshua D'souza (@TheJoshuaDsouza) January 3, 2019
Kim Kardashian is such a breeder. Anyway congratulations on the new baby.— МОСКОУИЦ 🍂 (@iFortknox) January 3, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS @KimKardashian and @kanyewest ❤️🌍 The world needs another baby West.— Rosie Memos⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@almostjingo) January 3, 2019
@KimKardashian please stop having more babies and adopt me!! 😢— Andrea 🌙 (@andyisdtp) January 3, 2019
@KimKardashian df, quit pushing out babies pic.twitter.com/P5U5zCEUBS— Calysis (@CaliXBL) January 3, 2019