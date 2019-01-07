Nelisiwe Sibiya on healing after she opened up about being abused

While there's still a lot that needs to be done to eradicate women abuse, Nelisiwe Sibiya is proud of the progress SA has made and as a survivor of abuse herself is passionate about creating conversation.

Nelisiwe told TshisaLIVE that talking about her own experience has helped her with the process of healing.

"I know it's hard because how do you even begin... but find that one person and tell them what you are going through and show them your scars. The issue is we don't trust each other, especially as women. But the trick is the first thing that really helps us get out of abusive situations and stay out is to talk about it,” she said.