TshisaLIVE

Siya and Rachel Kolisi serve them goals

20 January 2019 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
Rachel and Siya Kolisi dishing all the goals.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi dishing all the goals.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

2019 has already been a mood, thanks to Siya and Rachel Kolisi.

Rachel Kolisi has been working out hard at the gym and even though the festive got the better of most of us, it doesn't appear to have had an effect on Mrs. Kolisi.

View this post on Instagram

Day☝🏽 @rachel_kolisi

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

Fast-forward from the matching costumes and body goals, the couple then attended a wedding and, hot damn, did they serve the sauce.

View this post on Instagram

Wedding time! @aliseferreira ❤️ @jj_engelbrecht

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

Mamma, wife, exercise queen. Our rugby bae is one lucky guy. Rachel, she be twirling on them haters.

Most read

  1. Inside Lerato K & Fikile Mbalula's Twitter showdown TshisaLIVE
  2. #3KCanBuy | Here's 10 of Mzansi's most hilarious ideas TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA: I’m going to vote ANC... but I don’t know why TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X