Siya and Rachel Kolisi serve them goals
20 January 2019 - 14:00
2019 has already been a mood, thanks to Siya and Rachel Kolisi.
Rachel Kolisi has been working out hard at the gym and even though the festive got the better of most of us, it doesn't appear to have had an effect on Mrs. Kolisi.
Fast-forward from the matching costumes and body goals, the couple then attended a wedding and, hot damn, did they serve the sauce.
Mamma, wife, exercise queen. Our rugby bae is one lucky guy. Rachel, she be twirling on them haters.