A gold inscription with his face on Impala skin - Kenny Kunene's latest piece of art

19 February 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kenny Kunene got a massive painting of himself on an animal skin.
Image: Instagram/ Kenny Kunene

Businessman Kenny Kunene's art collection has once again got tongues wagging after he added a giant piece of animal skin artwork baring his face to his inventory.

Kenny, who made headlines in 2016 when he bought a satirical painting of DA politicians Mmusi Maimane and Helen Zille in the nude, told TshisaLIVE he was an avid art collector and was impressed with the painting.

He said that it was a gift given to him by a former business protégé who wanted to thank him for his help in launching their business.

"He surprised me with a gift because I had mentored him around 2008. Out of that he has grown in leaps and bounds. Now he is a very successful businessperson who does business across the country. He gets me. He knows I like this kind of stuff".

The impala skin has Kenny's face in the middle of it, surrounded by the rest of the skin, as if it is a coat he is wearing.

Kenny is really impressed with his expensive new gift, which he reckons cost a lot to make.

"I don't know how much he spent but it must have been a lot. It is an animal skin that isn't available everywhere. It is very big. It has a big frame. It has a gold inscription at the bottom. Plus the artist did such a great job with my face. He also made the skin look like it was a collar of a jacket. A lot of work went into it and it must have cost him. But it is a gift and you never ask."

