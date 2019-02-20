4 times the fake Rasta Twitter account had fans losing their minds
From doing tattoos to portraits of "Babes and Tipcee", a fake social media account using the name of infamous funeral artist Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje has had Mzansi feeling all kinds of ways over the last few months.
Rasta has told TshisaLIVE the account is a fake created to try to poke fun at his expense, but that hasn't stopped the account from causing all kinds of chaos online.
This week the fake account hit the spotlight when it posted a snap of the artist painting a mural which the imposter claimed was Boity. However, it is a picture of Karabo Mokoena the real Rasta used to paint a tribute mural at her memorial. The post got over 3,000 likes and drew more than 850 comments in it's first 12 hours.
Here are just four other times the account had social media in meltdown-mode.
"You cannot compare art"
You cannot compare art, each piece is unique in its own my friend. Jah be with you. https://t.co/Yxp8caI3DW— Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) January 26, 2019
One of the accounts first tweets this year was a response to one fan comparing Rasta's painting of late musician Oliver Mtukudzi to one done by another artist.
Rasta ruffled feathers when he suggested that art is subjective and each piece is unique in it's own way.
Cue the floodgates of people claiming he isn't even an artist.
Yes Rasta, uniqueness in caricatures and abstracts is expected. Portraits have a duty to deliver a close resemblance. Yours baba, tend to go off at a tangent, they do not even qualify as caricatures. Jah bless— Whatisinthename (@RushjL) January 27, 2019
Your version of unique should not even make it to canvas.. yours is what's needed in grade 1. O bundle of joy akere..— Johannes Gerhardus du Bruin (@sup3rmaximo) January 27, 2019
They say art speaks a 1000 words, but wena your art speaks in sign language, can't understand it😂😂😂— florence (@missmasunzmbwa) January 28, 2019
Presenting Babes and Tipcee
My Sunday. Tipcee and Babeswodumo🖌️ pic.twitter.com/1TufsveS6J— Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) January 27, 2019
Babes Wodumo and Tipcee have had a rocky relationship, which at one point was a no-go zone.
So imagine fans surprise when Rasta painted the two with their arms around each other and looking decades younger. Maybe they took the "be as a little child" thing a little too far.
Of course, the account was trolling and it wasn't the superstar duo in the mural.
Still, people were deep in the feels.
Rasta uqalile futhi aiii... madoda pic.twitter.com/niXcS6WY2U— Nkosenhle (@SIR_NHLE) January 27, 2019
Please @Lebani_Sirenje label the diagram for us😂😂🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mgxp93EMFe— Sizwe (@R1Sizwe_Sonkana) January 27, 2019
who ever legalised dagga, see what you have done— The Last Man Standin (@MAHLOANESIMON) January 27, 2019
Next time dont tell us who it is, just post the art then let us guess— Tumelo Nteso (@TumeloNtes) January 27, 2019
Now open for tattoos
The account nearly caused a national shutdown when it tweeted late last month that the artist was not going to get into the tattoo business.
While fans imagined all the moemishes that could occur, they filled the comments section with memes and messages discouraging poor Rasta.
Rasta I respect your hustle man believe me, but now you are talking about permanent ink on somebody else's body... Hai Rasta Hai pic.twitter.com/y6TiY5hYLd— Zizwe Ndiyase (@Balo_soul) January 29, 2019
Wish you all the best on your new endeavors pic.twitter.com/1E0b0XMoLU— Nelson Tayengwa 🇿🇼|🇿🇦 (@nelson65105) January 29, 2019
"People have mixed feelings about my paintings"
People have mixed feelings about my paintings. https://t.co/gzrxJ4Vox6— Rasta the Artist (@Lebani_Sirenje) January 27, 2019
You can hardly move on Twitter without coming across a post asking O jewa ke eng ? And when the account claimed that his problem was opinions being split over his paintings, its followers tried to put him straight.
They said the only thing with mixed feelings was the artist's paintings.
Aowa but Rasta lwena u must stop skipping you optometry appointments it’s clearly all a blur for u ochea man You don’t see us 😖— Lee (@Loveable7lerato) January 27, 2019
Imagine doing a tattoo by you of a butterfly came up looking like a dead spinach🤣🤣🤣🤣— LOYALTY👑 (@penny_mxakaza) January 29, 2019
I’m convinced Rasta paints either in past or future tense , never the present 🤣👌🏾— Sonto Ndlovu (@sontondlovu) January 28, 2019