4 times the fake Rasta Twitter account had fans losing their minds

20 February 2019 - 14:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Rasta has got Mzansi talking with his paintings.
Image: Instagram/Siya Metana

From doing tattoos to portraits of "Babes and Tipcee", a fake social media account using the name of infamous funeral artist Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje has had Mzansi feeling all kinds of ways over the last few months.

Rasta has told TshisaLIVE the account is a fake created to try to poke fun at his expense, but that hasn't stopped the account from causing all kinds of chaos online.

This week the fake account hit the spotlight when it posted a snap of the artist painting a mural which the imposter claimed was Boity. However, it is a picture of Karabo Mokoena the real Rasta used to paint a tribute mural at her memorial. The post got over 3,000 likes and drew more than 850 comments in it's first 12 hours.

Here are just four other times the account had social media in meltdown-mode.

"You cannot compare art"

One of the accounts first tweets this year was a response to one fan comparing Rasta's painting of late musician Oliver Mtukudzi to one done by another artist.

Rasta ruffled feathers when he suggested that art is subjective and each piece is unique in it's own way.

Cue the floodgates of people claiming he isn't even an artist. 

Presenting Babes and Tipcee

Babes Wodumo and Tipcee have had a rocky relationship, which at one point was a no-go zone. 

So imagine fans surprise when Rasta painted the two with their arms around each other and looking decades younger. Maybe they took the "be as a little child" thing a little too far.

Of course, the account was trolling and it wasn't the superstar duo in the mural.

Still, people were deep in the feels.

Now open for tattoos

The account nearly caused a national shutdown when it tweeted late last month that the artist was not going to get into the tattoo business.

While fans imagined all the moemishes that could occur, they filled the comments section with memes and messages discouraging poor Rasta.

"People have mixed feelings about my paintings"

You can hardly move on Twitter without coming across a post asking O jewa ke eng ? And when the account claimed that his problem was opinions being split over his paintings, its followers tried to put him straight.

They said the only thing with mixed feelings was the artist's paintings.

