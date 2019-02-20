4 times the fake Rasta Twitter account had fans losing their minds

From doing tattoos to portraits of "Babes and Tipcee", a fake social media account using the name of infamous funeral artist Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje has had Mzansi feeling all kinds of ways over the last few months.

Rasta has told TshisaLIVE the account is a fake created to try to poke fun at his expense, but that hasn't stopped the account from causing all kinds of chaos online.

This week the fake account hit the spotlight when it posted a snap of the artist painting a mural which the imposter claimed was Boity. However, it is a picture of Karabo Mokoena the real Rasta used to paint a tribute mural at her memorial. The post got over 3,000 likes and drew more than 850 comments in it's first 12 hours.