Sorry, fam! Papa Penny says he could go ahead with getting a second wife

Fans are getting desperate and have taken to social media to beg Papa Penny Penny not to take a second wife, but the star told TshisaLIVE that he isn't paying the calls any attention.

Papa and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy, named Penny Penny Jnr, but on his hit reality TV show recently the star hinted at possibly adding another member to the family: another wife.

Many fans were shocked by the suggestion, and dozens took to social media after the episode to ask their idol not to go through with the idea.

The calls continued over the weekend when Papa posted a picture of his daughter Nomi with her little brother, and the post's comments section was overrun with requests from fans.

"After Mama Nomi gave you a son, no second wife, wrote one fan.

"Beautiful. Please don't find a second wife. I love Mama Nomi," wrote another.