Sorry, fam! Papa Penny says he could go ahead with getting a second wife
Fans are begging him not to, but Papa says he is a 'cultural man'
Fans are getting desperate and have taken to social media to beg Papa Penny Penny not to take a second wife, but the star told TshisaLIVE that he isn't paying the calls any attention.
Papa and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy, named Penny Penny Jnr, but on his hit reality TV show recently the star hinted at possibly adding another member to the family: another wife.
Many fans were shocked by the suggestion, and dozens took to social media after the episode to ask their idol not to go through with the idea.
The calls continued over the weekend when Papa posted a picture of his daughter Nomi with her little brother, and the post's comments section was overrun with requests from fans.
"After Mama Nomi gave you a son, no second wife, wrote one fan.
"Beautiful. Please don't find a second wife. I love Mama Nomi," wrote another.
However, speaking to TshisaLIVE, Papa said he pleas wouldn't sway his decision.
"People don't understand. I am an African man. I have been for all my life. I am not looking for a wife outside of my wife's family and I am not the one who will make the decision. My wife will have to propose a wife for me, not me. It is my culture."
He said that fame often meant that people accused him of flirting or harassing them, or even sent him their nudes.
"A man can have one wife but have a lot of girlfriends. I don't want that. I get a lot of messages from the girls, a lot of funny pictures. A lot of naked videos. What if I make a mistake and suddenly I am in trouble with my wife? I love my wife more than a hundred percent. I respect my life. I am not forcing her or bullying her. We are negotiating."
He would not comment on whether Mama Nomi was keen on the idea, only telling us to "wait and see".