Timeless celebs we love: Thembi, Connie, Bonnie & Basetsana

The SA entertainment industry has many timeless beauties who have dominated magazine covers and our TV screens for decades and continue to do so.

Here are four stars who refuse to age, with their power in the industry continuing to live strong.

Thembi Seete

Mzansi first fell in love with the multi-talented Thembi Seete during the days of Boom Shaka in the late 1990s. Thembi, who is now 42, continues to occupy the spotlight as a brand ambassador for Ponds SA.