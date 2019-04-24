Timeless celebs we love: Thembi, Connie, Bonnie & Basetsana
The SA entertainment industry has many timeless beauties who have dominated magazine covers and our TV screens for decades and continue to do so.
Here are four stars who refuse to age, with their power in the industry continuing to live strong.
Thembi Seete
Mzansi first fell in love with the multi-talented Thembi Seete during the days of Boom Shaka in the late 1990s. Thembi, who is now 42, continues to occupy the spotlight as a brand ambassador for Ponds SA.
Connie Ferguson
Businesswoman Connie Ferguson still dominates as one of the queens of SA soapies from her days on Generations as Karabo Moroka and as a classy businesswoman Harriet Khoza on The Queen.
Connie embraces all that comes with getting older including her gorgeous natural silver highlights.
Bonnie Mbuli
The actress, author and TV presenter celebrates the year of turning 40 by serving us with elegant looks on her social media accounts. Bonnie got her first acting gig as a teenager and there was no stopping her.
She has since become a best-selling author for Eyebags and Dimples and hosts the Afternoon Express.
Basetsana Kumalo
Miss SA 1994 turned media mogul Basetsana Kumalo is one of the most loved women in media.
The 44-year-old mother of three has been in the public eye for more than 25 years and continues to personify elegance and timeless beauty.