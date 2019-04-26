TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne on mental breakdown: I had enough of trying to please people

26 April 2019 - 07:00
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has previously shared her struggles with depression.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamyane

Five months after being hospitalised for depression, Gigi Lamayne has opened up about some of the emotions she felt in the days and hours before her breakdown.

Gigi had fans fearing the worst last November when she tweeted her birth date and a death date, which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018". The rapper, who has previously opened up about struggling with depression also shared another tweet, "The end."

Speaking to DJ Fresh on Metro FM this week, Gigi said that in the build-up she had become "tired" of competing with others and trying to please everyone.

"I had just had enough. I had enough of the industry. I had enough of constantly competing or being put up against people. I had enough of trying to be perfect all the time. It was just like either she is gaining weight, or she's losing weight, or she's too dark. There was too many expectations."

At the time Gigi's mom was in Cape Town undergoing an operation for a brain tumour.

"I just felt really let down. I kept thinking maybe I shouldn't have gone into music, maybe I shouldn't have put myself out there. Maybe I should have just graduated from Wits and get a 9-5."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after being discharged from hospital late last year, Gigi said she had wished someone had told her that living under a cloud wasn't how life was supposed to be.

"I wish I could have known that ailments are not always physical and that being constantly under a dark cloud isn't how life was supposed to be. Having a difficult upbringing could've had detrimental effects on me and I wish that somebody older could have realised and told me."

