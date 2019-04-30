TshisaLIVE

Boity dishes on her love life & THOSE Maps rumours: 'I'm happily single'

30 April 2019 - 09:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity is not here for pesky dating rumours.
Boity is not here for pesky dating rumours.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Lerato Maduna

Boity has addressed swirling rumours around her love life, insisting that she is happily single.

Just a few weeks ago, fans on social media were adamant that Boity and Maps Maponyane were going to be the hottest couple of 2019 after Maps posted a snap of Boity in her PJs and told fans that his 'homie' was feeling better.

Maps and Nomzamo Mbatha used to call each other buddy when they were dating, so fans were suspicious by the post.

But speaking to East Coast Radio this week, Boity laughed off any suggestions she is dating Maps.

"That is so bizarre. How long have I been friends with Maps? It is so crazy."

She mocked the rumours and then confirmed that she was happily single. "We are not dating. That is so silly. Maps is one of my best friends. I love him to death. I'm single. I am happily single. I am having the time of my life."

Boity's love life has made headlines several times over the years, especially when she dated rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, Boity spoke about her relationship with Cassper and said it is possible to be friends with your ex.

"When you’ve forgiven yourself and you’ve forgiven them, they just become a normal person. It’s up to you to decide if you want to be friends or move on with your life. But forgiveness clears the air. Also, why not be friends? I’ve known Cassper since 2004. We’re cool."

MORE

Boity celebrates turning 29 with saucy snap

Boity turned 29 and she is owning her throne.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess

Pity the account is a fake!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

10 celebs Mzansi think should play Lebo Mathosa in upcoming biopic

From Bonang to Zodwa, Who would you choose?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed TshisaLIVE
  2. Nthati Moshesh on being broke: 'I was relying on my family for handouts' TshisaLIVE
  3. Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend TshisaLIVE
  5. 'My life, my decisions' - Khune wants to be left alone after 'other woman snap' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X