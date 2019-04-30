Boity dishes on her love life & THOSE Maps rumours: 'I'm happily single'
Boity has addressed swirling rumours around her love life, insisting that she is happily single.
Just a few weeks ago, fans on social media were adamant that Boity and Maps Maponyane were going to be the hottest couple of 2019 after Maps posted a snap of Boity in her PJs and told fans that his 'homie' was feeling better.
Maps and Nomzamo Mbatha used to call each other buddy when they were dating, so fans were suspicious by the post.
This sick patient is recovering real quick 🙌🏾 Get better homie @Boity ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/93pw4afOR6— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) April 13, 2019
But speaking to East Coast Radio this week, Boity laughed off any suggestions she is dating Maps.
"That is so bizarre. How long have I been friends with Maps? It is so crazy."
She mocked the rumours and then confirmed that she was happily single. "We are not dating. That is so silly. Maps is one of my best friends. I love him to death. I'm single. I am happily single. I am having the time of my life."
Boity's love life has made headlines several times over the years, especially when she dated rapper Cassper Nyovest.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, Boity spoke about her relationship with Cassper and said it is possible to be friends with your ex.
"When you’ve forgiven yourself and you’ve forgiven them, they just become a normal person. It’s up to you to decide if you want to be friends or move on with your life. But forgiveness clears the air. Also, why not be friends? I’ve known Cassper since 2004. We’re cool."