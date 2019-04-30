Boity dishes on her love life & THOSE Maps rumours: 'I'm happily single'

But speaking to East Coast Radio this week, Boity laughed off any suggestions she is dating Maps.

"That is so bizarre. How long have I been friends with Maps? It is so crazy."

She mocked the rumours and then confirmed that she was happily single. "We are not dating. That is so silly. Maps is one of my best friends. I love him to death. I'm single. I am happily single. I am having the time of my life."

Boity's love life has made headlines several times over the years, especially when she dated rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, Boity spoke about her relationship with Cassper and said it is possible to be friends with your ex.

"When you’ve forgiven yourself and you’ve forgiven them, they just become a normal person. It’s up to you to decide if you want to be friends or move on with your life. But forgiveness clears the air. Also, why not be friends? I’ve known Cassper since 2004. We’re cool."