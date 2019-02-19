LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess
While the country grabbed the popcorn to watch Boity and DJ Cleo's showdown, a picture of Rasta working on a portrait, which social media users claimed was Boity stole the spotlight.
Cleo came under fire on social media when he posted a series of pictures of himself with convicted rapist Brickz in prison, which seemed to be sympathetic towards the disgraced kwaito star. In a caption accompanying the pics, Cleo claimed that Brickz had "fallen" while running his own race but that it was not yet over for him.
The post sparked a war of words between Boity and Cleo, with social media users split over whether he was being supportive or a rape apologist.
The argument took a backseat for a few hours on Monday when an account using the name of infamous funeral painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje tweeted a picture of the artist painting a mural of what he claimed was Boity.
The post got over 3,000 likes and drew more than 850 comments.
Rasta has told TshisaLIVE in the past that the account is a fake and the picture he is using as the inspiration for his mural does not clearly resemble Boity. In fact, it is a picture of Karabo Mokoena the real Rasta used to paint a tribute mural at her memorial.
Despite this, social media users went crazy over the painting, with many urging Rasta to stop.
They even offered to come fetch his paint brushes and donate them to a nursery school, or whatever it took for him to stop "messing up" his painting for famous faces.
Wait ddnt rasta do a panting of boity yhat looked like angela from generations after the war with cleo ? #Freshbreakfast— Bongani kingB Kenke (@King_BongzK) February 19, 2019
Rasta is doing us justice thank you Rasta for fixing the country pic.twitter.com/dI8lHCMvEz— THE BLACK LIBERATOR (@Pfano02) February 18, 2019
Rasta Ka Boity.Hahaha.He Just Made My Day. pic.twitter.com/3BtNY01C5n— Uhuru (@Lamasha) February 18, 2019
Thanks is Boity's older sister wena Rasta.. you drawing the future😂😂😂 @zandilemsutwana pic.twitter.com/EHHGB5QaYN— Msoso (@mattermso) February 18, 2019
Yeah for once I agree with rasta if that's boity .. OKSALAYO it's her.... pic.twitter.com/EkheguqyDK— Bohwana mishumo (@RedBohwana) February 18, 2019
Lol rasta yena otsene creche kae ampalla keo drawer simple thing like Boity— Mika Mahlo (@MahloMika) February 18, 2019
O kae Boity Rasta? pic.twitter.com/8LdDkiEJiH— Hlokomelo Mabogale (@HlokiMabogale) February 19, 2019