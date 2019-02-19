LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess

While the country grabbed the popcorn to watch Boity and DJ Cleo's showdown, a picture of Rasta working on a portrait, which social media users claimed was Boity stole the spotlight.

Cleo came under fire on social media when he posted a series of pictures of himself with convicted rapist Brickz in prison, which seemed to be sympathetic towards the disgraced kwaito star. In a caption accompanying the pics, Cleo claimed that Brickz had "fallen" while running his own race but that it was not yet over for him.

The post sparked a war of words between Boity and Cleo, with social media users split over whether he was being supportive or a rape apologist.

The argument took a backseat for a few hours on Monday when an account using the name of infamous funeral painter Lebani "Rasta" Sirenje tweeted a picture of the artist painting a mural of what he claimed was Boity.