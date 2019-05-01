Somizi to launch new tracksuit range
Somizi has got fans excited at the prospect of stepping out this winter in a tracksuit from their idol.
The Idols SA judge took to social media recently to post a series of snaps of him in an olive-coloured tracksuit.
It looks quite snazzy and super warm.
When asked where he got the tracksuit, Somizi spilled the beans on his plans to release it to the public later this year.
"This is a sample of my new range which will be launched later this year," he told the follower.
The news comes just months after Somizi announced another business venture, telling Marc Lottering during an interview on the Metro FM morning show that he was planning to produce his own musical.
"You have ignited my love for musicals. I am writing a musical because of you," he told the Aunty Merle musical creator.