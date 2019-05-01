TshisaLIVE

Somizi to launch new tracksuit range

01 May 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi is launching a new tracksuit range.
Somizi is launching a new tracksuit range.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

Somizi has got fans excited at the prospect of stepping out this winter in a tracksuit from their idol.

The Idols SA judge took to social media recently to post a series of snaps of him in an olive-coloured tracksuit. 

It looks quite snazzy and super warm.

When asked where he got the tracksuit, Somizi spilled the beans on his plans to release it to the public later this year.

"This is a sample of my new range which will be launched later this year," he told the follower.

The news comes just months after Somizi announced another business venture, telling Marc Lottering during an interview on the Metro FM morning show that he was planning to produce his own musical.

"You have ignited my love for musicals. I am writing a musical because of you," he told the Aunty Merle musical creator.

MORE

WATCH | Somizi shows Kurt Darren flames for national anthem moemish

Is Somizi's version better than Kurt's?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Somizi sings happy birthday to Msholozi, while Babes looks on!

Two celebs, one former pres and a first lady: #Litflight
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mohale meets Somizi’s father's family, gets 'wedding advice'

The wedding is getting closer.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed TshisaLIVE
  2. Nthati Moshesh on being broke: 'I was relying on my family for handouts' TshisaLIVE
  3. Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'My life, my decisions' - Khune wants to be left alone after 'other woman snap' TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity celebrates turning 29 with saucy snap TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X