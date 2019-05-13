The Bachelor's Gina Myers learnt to love herself first after split

Gina Myers walked into The Bachelor looking for love. And she did find it - but not with Lee Thompson.

After spending eight weeks in a Johannesburg guesthouse vying for the attention of the hunky businessman, along with 23 other women, it was the Johannesburg make-up artist who stole his heart and got the final rose. However, it wasn’t a happy ending for the pair.

Just weeks after leaving the house and trying to form a relationship outside of the constructed reality that had become their daily lives, Gina told TshisaLIVE that “real life Lee was different to fairytale Lee”.