7 celebs that have spoken out on the Sudan massacre

Some of Mzansi's biggest names have added their voice to the global outrage following a deadly crackdown on protesters in Sudan.

A nationwide civil disobedience campaign was launched this week against the country's military leaders who had taken power after the fall of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

Protesters said the campaign would run until power was handed to a civilian government.

The campaign was started after an assault on demonstrators outside the army headquarters in Khartoum left dozens dead.

While internet and data lines have been cut to and from the country, reports that have managed to make it out of the country claim that hundreds had been killed and many more injured.

Musician and businessman DJ Sbu was one of the first celebs to react to the crisis, sending prayers to those affected.