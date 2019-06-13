TshisaLIVE

7 celebs that have spoken out on the Sudan massacre

13 June 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Simphiwe Dana is trying to bring awareness to the crisis in Sudan.
Image: Via instagram

Some of Mzansi's biggest names have added their voice to the global outrage following a deadly crackdown on protesters in Sudan.

A nationwide civil disobedience campaign was launched this week against the country's military leaders who had taken power after the fall of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

Protesters said the campaign would run until power was handed to a civilian government.

The campaign was started after an assault on demonstrators outside the army headquarters in Khartoum left dozens dead.

While internet and data lines have been cut to and from the country, reports that have managed to make it out of the country claim that hundreds had been killed and many more injured.

Musician and businessman DJ Sbu was one of the first celebs to react to the crisis, sending prayers to those affected.

And after Rihanna also brought attention to it, SA celebs including Siv Ngesi and Lalla Hirayama shared their outrage.

"G-d bless Sudan! My mind can't fathom what is going on... how humanity can be so inhumane," wrote Lalla.

While Siv said the crisis should be given the same attention as the Notre Dame fire.

Thembisa Mdoda and Maps Maponyane shared their heartbreak at the reports in simple tributes, while Celeste Ntuli and Simphiwe Dana shared posts about the massacre.

"The stories coming out of Sudan are heartbreaking. There is a media ban in the country and therefore it is up to us on social media to spread the word," Simphiwe wrote.

View this post on Instagram

PRAY FOR SUDAN 🇸🇩 💔😇 #sudan

A post shared by celestentuli (@celestentuli) on

