#LifeGoals: Cassie is engaged and the internet is shaking!

28 August 2019 - 09:15 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassie and Alex Fine are engaged.
Cassie and Alex Fine are engaged.
Image: Instagram/Alex Fine/ MIKEMILLERPHOTO

Cassie continues to serve those "Yes, Ma, Get your life" goals, announcing this week that that her bae Alex Fine has popped the question.

Diddy's ex had the internet in shut-down mode when she took to social media on Tuesday to post a video of Alex proposing.

The beautiful moment happened on Saturday at a ranch in California.

In the video, Alex is seen riding a horse into a proposal scene with the letters "C" and "A" hanging above the couple. He then gets off the horse, dropped to one knee to pop the question.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Cassie was accompanied by music group Compton Cowboys' Randy Savvy to Alex where she gave him a massive yes!

The couple are also expecting their first child together.

It was too much for fans who flooded social media with messages of congratulation. 

They also noted "how far she has come" and declared her president of #LifeGoals.

