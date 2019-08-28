#LifeGoals: Cassie is engaged and the internet is shaking!
Cassie continues to serve those "Yes, Ma, Get your life" goals, announcing this week that that her bae Alex Fine has popped the question.
Diddy's ex had the internet in shut-down mode when she took to social media on Tuesday to post a video of Alex proposing.
The beautiful moment happened on Saturday at a ranch in California.
In the video, Alex is seen riding a horse into a proposal scene with the letters "C" and "A" hanging above the couple. He then gets off the horse, dropped to one knee to pop the question.
Cassie was accompanied by music group Compton Cowboys' Randy Savvy to Alex where she gave him a massive yes!
The couple are also expecting their first child together.
It was too much for fans who flooded social media with messages of congratulation.
They also noted "how far she has come" and declared her president of #LifeGoals.
Cassie Fine. That’s the name. pic.twitter.com/9gSVJkT5zO— proud Cersei apologist (@skinclasshero) August 27, 2019
Cassie’s gonna be named Mrs. Cassandra Fine? pic.twitter.com/flGrBvzOWi— Geované (@geovanesnr) August 27, 2019
All in one year; from separation with Diddy to meeting with LOML, and getting pregnant to getting engaged.— OLANiYi💭 (@Abyo_King) August 27, 2019
Congratulations #Cassie & #AlexFine pic.twitter.com/23JSBUR5SB
Cassie travelled the world and lived lavishly with Diddy for her 20s and then found the love of her life and got pregnant. pic.twitter.com/O8xxk9Mrtr— The Beige Mamba 🏁 (@itstrinadoeee) August 27, 2019
So many with failed relationships out here having an opinion about Cassie and Diddy like they haven't moved on... 😕 Why don't y'all focus on y'alls perfect relationships and stop posting shit for clout as if any of you miserable MF's are love doctor's. pic.twitter.com/yO2EF3DaRd— Hector Makhata (@HectorMakhata) August 27, 2019
Cassie done left Diddy and got a bun in the oven and a ring in less than a year... Find someone who knows that they want to be spend the rest of they life with you. Someone that doesnt take years to figure that shit out, that you're the ONE. pic.twitter.com/DIYTYu9JWR— N I Q U E🍫🌸 (@LoveNique_xo) August 27, 2019
Cassie left Diddy .— Miss_Xo (@Miss_xo6) August 27, 2019
Cassie is pregnant .
Cassie is engaged.
CASSIE . pic.twitter.com/EGpVS32tv2