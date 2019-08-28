LifeGoals: Cassie is engaged and the internet is shaking!

Cassie continues to serve those "Yes, Ma, Get your life" goals, announcing this week that that her bae Alex Fine has popped the question.

Diddy's ex had the internet in shut-down mode when she took to social media on Tuesday to post a video of Alex proposing.

The beautiful moment happened on Saturday at a ranch in California.

In the video, Alex is seen riding a horse into a proposal scene with the letters "C" and "A" hanging above the couple. He then gets off the horse, dropped to one knee to pop the question.