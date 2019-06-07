The Net's excited over Cassie's reported pregnancy but worried about Diddy
Has anybody checked up on homeboy?
Just six months into dating her new boyfriend, Alex Fine, reports have emerged claiming that Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie is expecting a baby.
And the news has left the internet is a frenzy with some happy about Cassie's happily ever after, while others worried about Puff.
The reports from The Shade Room took the social media world by storm on Thursday and although Cassie or Alex are yet to confirm the claims, fans were totally happy for the prospect of a fairytale ending for Cassie.
Cassie was Diddy's girlfriend for over a decade, with no baby and no ring.
Diddy has six other children by other women and when their relationship ended in 2018, Cassie's fans wished she would find a man willing to build with her. It looks like personal trainer Alex is the one.
However, fans are still worried about Diddy... does he know? Is he handling the news fine? There's been nothing but silence from his side but the net hopes he pulls through.
Here are some of the reactions.
Cassie pregnant? Here comes 24hrs of Diddy slander. pic.twitter.com/0Fnb7OQuJF— RAPTORS IN 6 HOW FITTING (@ThatDudeMCFLY) June 6, 2019
Congratulations to Cassie who after freeing herself from the bondage of Sean “forever a boyfriend” Combs is now expecting a baby with her Personal Trainer boo Alex Fine 👶🏼#ThePalmTree pic.twitter.com/eAThMYCglg— YT: Fourens (@Fourens_) June 6, 2019
Diddy when he gets that @TMZ Cassie notification. pic.twitter.com/zcJk0e9H44— The Black Shang Tsung (@SlyCain) June 6, 2019
Mxm busy making it sound like Diddy had Cassie locked in his basement. I'd love to see this trainer make sure she's always at Met Gala and in Monaco when he can't even get himself a gig on Khloe's Revenge Body pic.twitter.com/6oxDBVGKVX— Nick Naylor (@MrImJustSayin) June 6, 2019
Man when Diddy get the news about Cassie pic.twitter.com/tIoxyWt7Do— Wizard Kelly (@Youknow_Calvinn) June 6, 2019
When Cassie said I rather lose a lover than to love a loser she meant that sh*t... Diddy wasted several of her years and sis up and left and built a whole new family with Alex within a year I love this for her 🥰 pic.twitter.com/e6BOPDGpXj— Allyson Perkerson (@lilacmagnolia) June 6, 2019