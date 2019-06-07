The Net's excited over Cassie's reported pregnancy but worried about Diddy

Just six months into dating her new boyfriend, Alex Fine, reports have emerged claiming that Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie is expecting a baby.

And the news has left the internet is a frenzy with some happy about Cassie's happily ever after, while others worried about Puff.

The reports from The Shade Room took the social media world by storm on Thursday and although Cassie or Alex are yet to confirm the claims, fans were totally happy for the prospect of a fairytale ending for Cassie.

Cassie was Diddy's girlfriend for over a decade, with no baby and no ring.

Diddy has six other children by other women and when their relationship ended in 2018, Cassie's fans wished she would find a man willing to build with her. It looks like personal trainer Alex is the one.

However, fans are still worried about Diddy... does he know? Is he handling the news fine? There's been nothing but silence from his side but the net hopes he pulls through.

Here are some of the reactions.