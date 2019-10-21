Sir Elton John shades The Lion King remake

He may have been one of the masterminds that made The Lion King one of the biggest films of the '90s but Sir Elton John believes that the film was better left alone.

The original film got a live-action remake earlier this year, with the musician contributing on a few of the songs, including one with Beyoncé.

Speaking to British GQ, malume Elton said the latest film was a "disappointment".

"The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up. Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact. The magic and joy were lost," he said.

He brought slips too, pointing out that the soundtrack from the film hadn't even made a proper dent in the charts.

He added that he had hoped to be more involved in the new film.