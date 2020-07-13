Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

A little-known member of one of rock 'n' roll music's royal families, Benjamin Keough, grandson of the late Elvis Presley and only son of the "The King's" daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has died aged 27, her spokesman said on Sunday.

There was no immediate word from authorities on the circumstances or timing of Keough's death. The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed only that the death of an individual of his name and age was under investigation.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, celebrity news website TMZ said Keough had taken his own life on Sunday in Calabasas, California, a community northwest of Los Angeles. That information could not be independently verified.

Keough was the younger of the two children Lisa Marie Presley had by her first husband, musician Danny Keough, before their divorce in 1994. The other is actress Riley Keough, 31.

Presley, 52, singer-songwriter in her own right, also has twin 11-year-old daughters with her fourth husband, musician-producer Michael Lockwood, whom she wed in 2006 after two brief marriages, to pop star Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

She is the only offspring of rock pioneer Presley, by his marriage to actress Priscilla Presley.