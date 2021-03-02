Comedian Thenjiwe throws shade at David Mabuza: 'He's the only politician on lockdown'

Imbewu actress and comedian Thenjiwe Moseley has never been shy to take shots at politicians and celebs, this week taking aim at deputy president David Mabuza.

As the country moves to level 1 of the Covid-19 lockdown, Thenjiwe rolled onto the Instagram TL to crack a joke about Mabuza.

“Our deputy president once said ... ngzoke Ngizwe,” she wrote in a picture note, captioning it with a silence emoji.