Goodluck's Juliet Harding on her body insecurities: 'I couldn't get in that bikini'

GoodLuck lead singer Juliet Harding took to social media to reflect on her journey of being comfortable in her own skin.

Taking to GoodLuck's Facebook page, the star opened up about shooting the band's latest music video for their single Waiting For Summer. The star was candid about how shooting the music video in a swimming costume was far from easy.

“It took a lot for me to get in front of the cameras in my swimming costume. I have never been a size 8, I guess I always wanted to be a size 10 and recently, life without shows has made it hard to keep weight off (cause you know how much I used to jump about) so I was feeling all kinds of insecure when we finally filmed that video,” she wrote.

Juliet also denounced the idea that women shouldn't love their bodies, saying she would love her body regardless of how she looks. She hopes the music video inspires other women to have the confidence to show off their bodies.

“I hope that it inspired any women to feel that they can do their thing no matter what size they are. For the first time, I have been brave enough to rock my curves and I’m really glad I did!” Juliet said. ]

Read the full post here: