Goodluck's Juliet Harding on her body insecurities: 'I couldn't get in that bikini'
GoodLuck lead singer Juliet Harding took to social media to reflect on her journey of being comfortable in her own skin.
Taking to GoodLuck's Facebook page, the star opened up about shooting the band's latest music video for their single Waiting For Summer. The star was candid about how shooting the music video in a swimming costume was far from easy.
“It took a lot for me to get in front of the cameras in my swimming costume. I have never been a size 8, I guess I always wanted to be a size 10 and recently, life without shows has made it hard to keep weight off (cause you know how much I used to jump about) so I was feeling all kinds of insecure when we finally filmed that video,” she wrote.
Juliet also denounced the idea that women shouldn't love their bodies, saying she would love her body regardless of how she looks. She hopes the music video inspires other women to have the confidence to show off their bodies.
“I hope that it inspired any women to feel that they can do their thing no matter what size they are. For the first time, I have been brave enough to rock my curves and I’m really glad I did!” Juliet said. ]
Read the full post here:
The star often speaks up about her body to raise awareness for access to women's health. Last year, the star made headway with fighting for breast reduction surgery to be affordable in SA after receiving the procedure herself.
Juliet said that she had met with several medical aid schemes to advocate a review of breast reduction surgeries being considered purely cosmetic and not a procedure in the interest of women's health. She was happy to share her progress with fans.
“I learnt that the Council for Medical Schemes has excluded a bunch of procedures from the list of mandatory inclusions since they do not pertain to both men and woman. Crazy, since our bodies are completely different!
“I was super proud to have had a very positive outcome from the meeting with Momentum as they promised to have their policies reviewed in their annual cycle in September,” she said.”