‘It came from a place of anger & frustration’ — Somizi backtracks on ‘I bully bullies’ slogan
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has backtracked on his slogan against bullying after it came under scrutiny by social media users.
Over the past few months, Somizi has hit back at trolls and critics with his “I’m not bullyable, I bully bullies” campaign.
Though the initiative may have had that Somizi panache, not everyone was OK with its slogan.
After the star recently took to social media with a snap of himself in a T-shirt printed with the slogan, some users criticised the idea of bullying bullies.
Even those that support the bullies are bullies... They laugh when bullies are bullying people 😤 #disgusting pic.twitter.com/9AnnOVTxdv— Amukelani 🇿🇦 (@fumzozo) April 16, 2021
Bullies bully because they want to show their friends that they can and are not cowards and the friends fuel his/her actions by cheering him/her. Bullying needs attention of the society at large.— Ivy Ramotlou (@IvyRamotlou) April 17, 2021
Then in the end we have a society infested with bullies 🤷. Becoz one is bullied they too should turn into a bully. Revisit and revise this Somga.— PrincessB (@hrh_PrincessB) April 16, 2021
Somizi picked up on the discourse in his mentions and admitted the slogan needs a revisit.
He said the phrase “came from a place of anger and frustration of being constantly bullied”.
“I completely agree with you and I’m going to change it. When I printed the T-shirt the message came from a place of anger and frustration of being constantly bullied and, sending a message that if you’re a bully, you have come to a dead-end with me. Thanks for your perspective,” Somizi told a fan.
i completely agree with u and im gonna change it.....when I printed the tshirt the message came from a place of anger and frustration of being constantly bullied and sending a message that if ur a bully u have have come to a dead end with me....thanks for yo perspective— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) April 16, 2021
Earlier this year, the star took to social media to announce his anti-bullying movement and explain he was using it to empower people to stand up for themselves.
“I woke up one day and I had this tag line because I’ve realised so many people are being bullied and I want to help them and empower them and I want them to know bullies are actually cowards.
“Stand up for yourself and if you are being bullied break the silence and talk about it. I said for myself, I’m not bullyable, I bully bullies."