‘It came from a place of anger & frustration’ — Somizi backtracks on ‘I bully bullies’ slogan

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has backtracked on his slogan against bullying after it came under scrutiny by social media users.

Over the past few months, Somizi has hit back at trolls and critics with his “I’m not bullyable, I bully bullies” campaign.

Though the initiative may have had that Somizi panache, not everyone was OK with its slogan.

After the star recently took to social media with a snap of himself in a T-shirt printed with the slogan, some users criticised the idea of bullying bullies.