Thuso Mbedu praises child star Chase W. Dillon who has now become 'family'

SA born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu has praised fellow co-star and child star Chase W. Dillon on the hit series The Underground Railroad.

Thuso has been living the dream these past couple of weeks after the release of her debut US TV series. She has also been taking to Instagram to gush about her experiences of working on an American production alongside some of Hollywood's finest.

Recently, the star opened up about working with child star Chase, who plays Homer, a young boy who is part of slave catcher Arnold Ridgeway's gang.

The child star made his Hollywood debut on BET's First Wives Club TV series.

The actress was in the feels in this dedication post, saying that Chase became like family to her.

“My heart overflows when I think of all the memories we share. From the very first day we met I knew that we would be friends for life. We fast became family and there was no looking back,” she wrote.

Thuso also gushed about how the young actor's family welcomed her with open arms, sharing many of her American firsts with the family. Thuso also highlights how even though they were besties off-screen, their characters were definitely rivals.

“I remember early in the shoot Barry (Jenkins) had to stop us from hugging because, as we know, Cora and Homer are NOT friends and could never be friends... and boooooyyyyyy, did you play that Homer right to the tee,” said Thuso.