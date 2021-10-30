TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Amapiano star is all loved with his beau

30 October 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musa Keys is all loved up
Musa Keys is all loved up
Image: Musa Keys/Twitter

Some male celebrities seldom post about their partners.

It's either they are trying to protect their rep or the relationship, or are doing it for the female fans who are always supporting them.

There have been viral videos of one girl who seemed mesmerised with amapiano star Musa Keys at his live gigs. Its his slick moves and suave persona that have left his female fans besotted.

But the star is not fazed by all that. He is all loved up and not afraid to showt he is smitten with his partner Emily Kazie.

Musa posted a snap of  the pair two weeks ago, captioning it: "Asibe happy. Couple Nton Nton ."

In the comment's section Uncle Vinny wrote: "You will make us release all of them."

