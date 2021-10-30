SNAPS | Amapiano star is all loved with his beau
Some male celebrities seldom post about their partners.
It's either they are trying to protect their rep or the relationship, or are doing it for the female fans who are always supporting them.
There have been viral videos of one girl who seemed mesmerised with amapiano star Musa Keys at his live gigs. Its his slick moves and suave persona that have left his female fans besotted.
But the star is not fazed by all that. He is all loved up and not afraid to showt he is smitten with his partner Emily Kazie.
Can’t wait to see the front row❤️ 19NOV21 ZONE 6🦅— 19NOV21 TAYO🦅 (@MusaKeyss) October 21, 2021
#tayo pic.twitter.com/b1EzgKGZUw
Musa posted a snap of the pair two weeks ago, captioning it: "Asibe happy. Couple Nton Nton ."
In the comment's section Uncle Vinny wrote: "You will make us release all of them."