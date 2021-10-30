SNAPS | Amapiano star is all loved with his beau

Some male celebrities seldom post about their partners.

It's either they are trying to protect their rep or the relationship, or are doing it for the female fans who are always supporting them.

There have been viral videos of one girl who seemed mesmerised with amapiano star Musa Keys at his live gigs. Its his slick moves and suave persona that have left his female fans besotted.

But the star is not fazed by all that. He is all loved up and not afraid to showt he is smitten with his partner Emily Kazie.