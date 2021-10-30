'Stay away from lean!'- Makwa opens up about the struggles of quitting 'purple drank'

Makwa has opened up about his battle with quitting lean.

The producer shared his experience in a series of Twitter posts this week, expressing his gratitude for being able to stay clear of the drug.

“Quitting lean ain’t child’s play but I’m glad I’m off it and I eat a lot now.”

Makwa warned his followers against it, speaking of how the drink, comprising cough syrup and a cold drink — can mess up your mental stability.

“It’ll f*ck up your mental stability because when you don’t have it you’ll be mad and when you get it you’ll be happy and that’s f*cked up.” he wrote “Stay away from lean.”