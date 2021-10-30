TshisaLIVE

'Stay away from lean!'- Makwa opens up about the struggles of quitting 'purple drank'

30 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Makwa opens up about his battle with quitting Lean.
Image: Twitter/ Makwa

Makwa has opened up about his battle with quitting lean.

The producer shared his experience in a series of Twitter posts this week, expressing his gratitude for being able to stay clear of the drug.

“Quitting lean ain’t child’s play but I’m glad I’m off it and I eat a lot now.”  

Makwa warned his followers against it, speaking of how the drink, comprising cough syrup and a cold drink — can mess up your mental stability.

“It’ll f*ck up your mental stability because when you don’t have it you’ll be mad and when you get it you’ll be happy and that’s f*cked up.” he wrote “Stay away from lean.”  

While setting the record straight on DJ Maphorisa's claims that he was on drugs, Makwa told TshisaLIVE he stopped taking lean in May.

“I was drinking lean with Maphorisa back then ... I quit six months ago. [About] what he said about me taking drugs, I do not take any drugs he wanted to just taint my name ... I just have to put it out there ...” he said.

DJ Maphorisa has also spoken up about consuming lean in the past but claimed he has stopped.

