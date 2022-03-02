TshisaLIVE

Wiseman Mncube celebrates finally building himself a house

02 March 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Wiseman Mncube reveals the progress of his home under construction.
Image: Instagram/ Wiseman Mncube

Wiseman Mncube is beaming with pride after he accomplished his dream to build himself a home. 

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures of his house under construction, recalling a conversation he would have with his father about getting his own home while he was still at varsity.  

In his post, Wiseman said his father used to emphasise the importance of owning his own home and how he'd take pride in seeing his children's initiatives to make it happen.

“When I was studying my dad always reminded me that the house I’m staying in is  his house and there will come a time where he will say “ndoda, you have over-stayed your time in my house. As long as I’m staying in his house I will be called Wiseman not Mncube. I will be called Mncube the day I have my own house. He will be proud to witness his boys (since we are five boys) expanding the Mncube household with houses and kids. I’ve always held that in my heart and today here I am not yet done but getting there.”

Limpopo-born star King Monanda also shared images of his house under construction, taking pride in achievement while encouraging others not to let their circumstances define them.

“Be strong enough to walk away from what's hurting you and patient enough to wait for the blessings you deserve. That's my house,”

