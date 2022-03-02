Wiseman Mncube celebrates finally building himself a house

Wiseman Mncube is beaming with pride after he accomplished his dream to build himself a home.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share pictures of his house under construction, recalling a conversation he would have with his father about getting his own home while he was still at varsity.

In his post, Wiseman said his father used to emphasise the importance of owning his own home and how he'd take pride in seeing his children's initiatives to make it happen.

“When I was studying my dad always reminded me that the house I’m staying in is his house and there will come a time where he will say “ndoda, you have over-stayed your time in my house. As long as I’m staying in his house I will be called Wiseman not Mncube. I will be called Mncube the day I have my own house. He will be proud to witness his boys (since we are five boys) expanding the Mncube household with houses and kids. I’ve always held that in my heart and today here I am not yet done but getting there.”