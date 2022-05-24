×

TshisaLIVE

Joe Kazadi back in production after leaving Scandal!

24 May 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Joe Kazadi has bid farewell to etv's 'Scandal!'.
Image: Instagram/ Joe Kazadi

Joe Kazadi has reflected on his time spent on Scandal! as he bids farewell to the popular e.tv soapie.

The actor, played the role of Mukuna Ngandu, who had trouble with the Kubeka family. In the end, Vusike (played by Fana Mokoena) and Nomvula (played by Slindile Nodangala) plotted to kill him in an explosion.  

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the show's production team confirmed the actor's departure, saying it was always part of the plan. 

“Mukuna died. From conception of the character it was planned to have a tragic ending.”

Joe took to Instagram to look back at his experience since joining. 

“I received the news of playing Mukuna in November 2021 and immediately I cancelled my holiday plans and focused on reading scripts. It was easy when we resumed work because I knew most of my lines and all I had to do was make them my own than get in character,” he wrote.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Joe Kazadi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. He declined to comment as he is in production for his next acting gig. 

Joe remembered his late brother, model and actor Chris Kazadi, used to encourage him to give his all in everything he does and expressed his gratitude to the show.

Ne jamais trahir Le congo!  Chris Kazadi always said “Do a good job. Thank you Scandal! and all the beautiful fans.

“I gave this role everything, Mukuna. For me, a good performance is better than any award life can give. Performances stay in people's hearts, but an award is just a memory.”

