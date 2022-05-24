Nonhle Thema plans to make presenting comeback
Nonhle Thema has hinted she might soon be back on screen.
Taking to Instagram, the star said she missed the industry and is about to "shake things up".
"The presenting passion faded, but I miss it. So I’m planning to come back."
Her followers started giving her ideas on the format and type of show she needed to be involved in.
In a separate Instagram post, the seasoned TV presenter shared that she'll soon have her own YouTube channel.
In an interview with Afternoon Express in 2018, Nonhle reflected on her presenting days and admitted she allowed fame to go to her head.
“I was always trying to find my purpose. I was always seeking it. I thought the Nonhle I had become, the fame and everything, was the purpose, but it wasn't. I started getting in a space where I was self-indulging. It was all about me and that isn't anybody's purpose. Our purpose, I have learnt, is to serve.”
Nonhle recently turned 40 and in a series of Instagram posts released positive vibes and wishes for her growth as a brand.
“My humble manifestation to the universe is I desire the Nonhle Thema brand to be as big as the Coca-Cola brand. Thank you, universe — and so it is.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.