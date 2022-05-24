Nonhle Thema plans to make presenting comeback

Nonhle Thema has hinted she might soon be back on screen.

Taking to Instagram, the star said she missed the industry and is about to "shake things up".

"The presenting passion faded, but I miss it. So I’m planning to come back."

Her followers started giving her ideas on the format and type of show she needed to be involved in.

In a separate Instagram post, the seasoned TV presenter shared that she'll soon have her own YouTube channel.