TshisaLIVE

Nonhle Thema plans to make presenting comeback

24 May 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nonhle Thema is planning a comeback.
Image: Via Nonhle's Instagram

Nonhle Thema has hinted she might soon be back on screen.

Taking to Instagram, the star said she missed the industry and is about to "shake things up".

"The presenting passion faded, but I miss it. So I’m planning to come back."

Her followers started giving her ideas on the format and type of show she needed to be involved in.

In a separate Instagram post, the seasoned TV presenter shared that she'll soon have her own YouTube channel.

In an interview with Afternoon Express in 2018, Nonhle reflected on her presenting days and admitted she allowed fame to go to her head.

“I was always trying to find my purpose. I was always seeking it. I thought the Nonhle I had become, the fame and everything, was the purpose, but it wasn't. I started getting in a space where I was self-indulging. It was all about me and that isn't anybody's purpose. Our purpose, I have learnt, is to serve.”

Nonhle recently turned 40 and in a series of Instagram posts released positive vibes and wishes for her growth as a brand.

“My humble manifestation to the universe is I desire the Nonhle Thema brand to be as big as the Coca-Cola brand. Thank you, universe — and so it is.”

READ MORE:

‘Today I’m 40 and no longer chasing, I’m OK as me’ — Nonhle Thema

"I’m just grateful I’m healthy and alive and beautiful. I'm happy finally," said the TV personality.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Nonhle Thema opens up about grief: ‘I never felt that kind of pain before'

"I’m OK Now, I dreamt of him going up into the sky. My spirit knows he's OK."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Nonhle Thema to her late father: 'So sorry ... wish I could reverse time'

Nnhle Thema mourns the death of her father.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Nonhle Thema on a mission to ‘shed the thickness’

But not everyone is impressed.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
