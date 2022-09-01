Menzi's widow missing him as she launches documentary on his life: 'I just wish my husband was here'

Menzi Ngubeni's long-awaited documentary Ngubs — The Life and Times of Menzi 'ngubs' Ngubane is finally here.
The actor died on March 13 2021 after suffering a stroke at his home. He was 56.
The film, documenting his life and last moments, is set to launch at selected Nu Metro cinemas nationwide from September 2 to 4.
Family and close friends gathered at Nu Metro Hyde Park to honour the late star at a red and black-themed premier on Sunday.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Menzi's widow Sikelelwa Ngubane said people would learn more about his life from a young boy to becoming a household name and husband, father and friend.
“It will be an emotional journey for everyone, especially towards the end when I explain exactly how he passed ... It took me back on how he passed because he was at home ... it took me back to the point where I was so angry because there were a lot of things going on leading to my husband's death.” she said after watching the final edit.
Despite being excited to see her husband's dream finally come to fruition, Sikelelwa said she wished he was here to watch how it came to life.
“I was excited and sad a the same time because he is not here to realise what he wanted to do himself. It was just a rollercoaster of emotions.
“It has surpassed my expectations. This started as a promise made to my husband and it was difficult because ... most of the things we did ourselves with no funding at all. They made sure that because this was my husband's dream, they made it a reality.”
Tickets prices for the documentary have been discounted and range between R39 and R50.
Senior marketing manager for Nu Metro Cinemas, Melanie Williams said she was happy to play her part in preserving the legacy of Menzi.
“It is only befitting that we celebrate the timeless work of artists who have shaped the local artistic and cultural landscape. Menzi Ngubane's name is included and remembered on that list of luminaries and Nu Metro is honoured and proud to be the host of this auspicious film festival in our cinemas.” she said.
Here's a list of the cinemas that will be showcasing the film:
• Nu Metro Hyde Park (JHB)
• Nu Metro Clearwater Mall (JHB)
• Nu Metro The Glen (JHB)
• Nu Metro Westgate (JHB)
• Nu Metro Menlyn Park (PTA)
• Nu Metro Mams Mall (Mamelodi)
• Nu Metro The Pavilion (DBN)
• Nu Metro Masingita Mall (Giyani)
• Nu Metro Loch Logan (Bloemfontein)
• Nu Metro Boardwalk (Gqeberha)
