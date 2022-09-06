×

TshisaLIVE

Zakes Mda shades US after Liz Truss victory

06 September 2022 - 11:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Zakes Mda has weighed in on Liz Truss' election.
Zakes Mda has weighed in on Liz Truss' election.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Celebrated author Zakes Mda has shared his thoughts on Liz Truss's election as Britain's next prime minister, throwing shade at the US.

Truss won the governing Conservative Party's leadership race this week, being announced as its new head on Monday.

As reaction poured in from across the world, Mda said the UK was moving forward with representation, while the US was still debating whether to elect a female leader.

“With Ms Truss Britain has her third woman head of government while their allies across the pond are still pondering the earth-shattering old-world patriarchal question: can a woman become president of the USA?”

Truss beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Truss faces a baptism of fire, with her country battling a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

“We need to show we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply,” Truss said of the task ahead.

