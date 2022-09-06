Radio jock Mark Pilgrim has given fans an update on his cancer treatment.
Taking to his Instagram timeline on Monday he shared a snap of himself undergoing treatment, adding the next step would hopefully be targeted therapy.
The media personality thanked his wife for her love and patience, saying the journey has not been easy.
“I’m simply 'radiating' today! And just like that, in just 45 minutes, the tumours in the leg and spine are hopefully gone. The journey continues and different protocols apply for my lungs and lymph nodes (chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hopefully soon: targeted therapy). Thanks to everyone for the continued thoughts and prayers. To my doctors who are so caring and are optimistic, I’m eternally grateful. To my Adrienne, thank you for your love and patience. It’s not easy,” he wrote.
He thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
‘You have one chance. Give it your all’ — Mark Pilgrim shares update on his cancer treatment
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Earlier this year Mark confirmed his cancer had returned — after 33 years in remission.
Mark, who hosts the 9am-noon slot at community station Hot 102.7 took to his social media to confirm the devastating news, expressing both his fears and hopes as he prepared to fight for his life once more.
“Thank you for all the kind messages of support as I’ve spent a few days away with loved ones. We’ll know the full extent of what’s going on in a few days after the PET scan. Suffice to say, the Big C has come knocking on my door again.”
