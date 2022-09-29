SNAPS | Sithelo Shozi goes nude to show off her body transformation

In early August, Sithelo revealed her reasons for deciding to go under the knife.

As a mother of three — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane — Sithelo said this was the best reward she could give herself.

“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover, it’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself.” she wrote.

Sithelo revealed she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and specifically targeted her “hip dips”.

“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeouts, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”

Sithelo said she would share more of her experience with her fans.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.