TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Sithelo Shozi goes nude to show off her body transformation

29 September 2022 - 12:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Sithelo Shozi reveals her new body after undergoing procedures in Turkey.
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome

Sithelo Shozi has shown off her new body with a half-naked photo shoot. 

The socialite and DJ broke the internet on Wednesday when she shared graphic pictures on Instagram of her body transformation, after undergoing a procedure at The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey.

Take a look at the image and videos below:

In early August, Sithelo revealed her reasons for deciding to go under the knife. 

As a mother of three — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane —  Sithelo said this was the best reward she could give herself.

“I wish we’d retract the surgery stigma we seem to pass on. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with giving yourself a makeover, it’s each to their own when it comes to such after three children. This was the best decision and best reward I could’ve given myself.” she wrote. 

Sithelo revealed she had gone on a strict diet to undergo the procedure and specifically targeted her “hip dips”.

“After spending the past two months doing some diet planning and endless takeouts, I was finally able to gain enough weight and fat for the procedure I wanted. My hip dips must’ve been my biggest worry and also achieving my desired shape.”

Sithelo said she would share more of her experience with her fans.

