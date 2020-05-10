WATCH | Inside Ferguson Films' level 4 lockdown set: We’re excited to be back at work

In a video shared by Connie Ferguson's daughter and actress Lesedi Matsunyane, the cast and crew of The Queen expressed their joy at being back at work doing what they love.

“Thank you very very much to all of you the staff, the office staff, everybody ... especially to you Mr. Ferguson and your wife. For allowing us to come back to work and for making it possible for us to return to work again. We are grateful, all of us,” said veteran actor Vusi Thanda.

In the caption, Lesedi captured the general mood on set.

“Welcome back Ferguson Films. Gratitude for being able to do what we love in a safe environment. Amid all of the changes in the world and our industry at large, we are glad to be shooting again and showing love for our craft whilst we’re maintaining social distancing and sanitary measures of Level 4. Salud, la familia,” she said.

Watch the full video below: