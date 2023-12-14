TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Zahara's sister recalls the star's painful final moments and call

She could die at any time, Zahara's family was told as they watched the heart rate machine while praying

14 December 2023 - 17:11
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
‘She could die at any time,’ Zahara's family was told as they watched the heart rate machine while praying. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The sister of Bulelwa Mkutukana — better known as Zahara — broke down recalling the star’s words, “I’m dying”, two days before being admitted to hospital.

Listen to Zahara's sister:

Lumka Mkutukana said she was called by her sister before she was admitted to hospital. Zahara suspected she had bile reflux.

Two hours after the family visited her in hospital on Monday, they were called back to the hospital and told by doctors to watch the heart rate monitor as the star could die at any time.

Her brother hugged her on the ICU bed while Lumka covered herself.

When the heart rate machine beeped, Lumka knew Zahara had passed on.

The popular singer died on Monday after liver complications.

Her sister was giving tribute during a memorial service in Randburg, where Zahara’s fans and friends gathered to honour her.

