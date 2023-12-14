Lumka Mkutukana said she was called by her sister before she was admitted to hospital. Zahara suspected she had bile reflux.
Two hours after the family visited her in hospital on Monday, they were called back to the hospital and told by doctors to watch the heart rate monitor as the star could die at any time.
Her brother hugged her on the ICU bed while Lumka covered herself.
When the heart rate machine beeped, Lumka knew Zahara had passed on.
The popular singer died on Monday after liver complications.
Her sister was giving tribute during a memorial service in Randburg, where Zahara’s fans and friends gathered to honour her.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Zahara's sister recalls the star's painful final moments and call
She could die at any time, Zahara's family was told as they watched the heart rate machine while praying
Image: Supplied
The sister of Bulelwa Mkutukana — better known as Zahara — broke down recalling the star’s words, “I’m dying”, two days before being admitted to hospital.
Listen to Zahara's sister:
Lumka Mkutukana said she was called by her sister before she was admitted to hospital. Zahara suspected she had bile reflux.
Two hours after the family visited her in hospital on Monday, they were called back to the hospital and told by doctors to watch the heart rate monitor as the star could die at any time.
Her brother hugged her on the ICU bed while Lumka covered herself.
When the heart rate machine beeped, Lumka knew Zahara had passed on.
The popular singer died on Monday after liver complications.
Her sister was giving tribute during a memorial service in Randburg, where Zahara’s fans and friends gathered to honour her.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'I will search for you' — Zahara's husband shares his last heartbreaking letter to his partner
LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas
WATCH | Vusi Nova, Katlego Maboe and Zolani Mahola pay tribute to Zahara in song
WATCH | Zahara memorial service
SNAPS | From collaborating to winning awards together — DJ Sbu's precious moments he shared with Zahara
WATCH | 'She was one of the most mocked personalities' — Somizi & Anele Mdoda on Zahara's death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos