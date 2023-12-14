TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE | Zahara memorial service

14 December 2023 - 11:11 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Family, friends and fans gathered for a memorial service for the late singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Zahara died on Monday evening surrounded by family and loved ones.

