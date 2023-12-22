TshisaLIVE

Zahara’s memorial and funeral service details announced

22 December 2023 - 12:22
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Songstress Zahara died on December 11.
Details of the memorial and funeral service for Zahara have been announced.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on December 11.

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift and a blessing to us and countless people around the world. A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” read a statement by her family

A memorial service is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre and the funeral service will be held at the same location on Saturday at 10am. 

Tributes for the late star continue to pour in on social media.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Zahara in East London

A memorial service is being held on Friday at the East London International Convention Centre for singer Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, who ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Actress Lusanda Mbane delivers Zahara’s guitar and awards to her family

"Bulelwa was a troubled soul. I sometimes allocated that to the fact that she was a bright shining star."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'We've been robbed of something precious to us' — Zahara's sisters on the singer's death

"We had a lot of plans during her time in hospital and we really had hoped she was going to recover," Bandezwa Mkutukana told TshisaLIVE.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Emotional scenes as Zahara's body arrives in East London

The body of the late award-winning singer Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, arrived in East London on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
News
1 week ago
