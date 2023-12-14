South Africa

IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg

14 December 2023 - 18:44 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
Hundreds of people bid Zahara farewell at her memorial at Rhema Bible Church.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Nomvula Mokonyane at Zahara’s memorial at Rhema Bible Church where hundreds of people attended to bid farewell to her.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Brenda Mtambo sings at Zahara’s memorial at Rhema Bible Church.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Nomvula Mokonyane was among those who bid farewell to Zahara.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zahara’s memorial at Rhema Bible Church.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DJ Sbu at Zahara’s memorial.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Judith Sephuma sings at Zahara’s memorial.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds attended Zahara’s memorial at Rhema Bible Church.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zahara’s memorial held at Rhema Bible Church, where hundreds of people attended to bid farewell to her.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Vusi Nova at Zahara’s memorial.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ringo Madlingozi sings at Zahara’s memorial.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

