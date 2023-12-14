Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
LISTEN | Zahara's sister recalls the star's painful final moments and call
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Singers, family and fans bid farewell to the late Zahara at her memorial ceremony at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
LISTEN | Zahara's sister recalls the star's painful final moments and call
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Zahara memorial service
WATCH | Vusi Nova, Katlego Maboe and Zolani Mahola pay tribute to Zahara in song
LISTEN | ‘I learnt my lesson’: Somizi on Zahara joke at the Samas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos