Zizi Kodwa applauds Gagasi FM amid criticism of R2,800 salary for popular female DJ Penny Ntuli

Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is in the spotlight after applauding Gagasi FM for growing the radio business. This week the station was criticised for offering one of its popular radio presenters, Penny Ntuli, a R2,800 monthly salary which resulted in her leaving the station after two years.
Kodwa attended the station’s 2024 line-up announcement on Wednesday.
In his speech, he said the station was doing a good job giving local creatives a platform, though some did not necessarily have the experience of working in radio.
“You give them opportunity and chances and that goes well for the station. I compliment the station as the fastest growing [in] urban radio. I want to see more local talent, music and creatives at this station. Congratulations.”
His compliments to the station amid criticism of low payments to Ntuli caused a stir on social media. The radio station this week dominated social media trends after Ntuli lifted the lid on why she declined to renew her contract, saying she was offered a R2,800 monthly salary.
Kodwa, in the video he posted on social media, did not speak about the controversial issue of Ntuli's salary which many have slammed as exploitation.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Ntuli said her salary offer was a hard pill to swallow and did not enable her to apply at banks for things such as home loans.
“To confirm the ‘rumours’, yes, I am leaving work. It was time to renew contracts and I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told I'll be paid R2,800 per month. Not too far from what I was paid the past two years.”
Image: Penny Ntuli/ Facebook
She said with such a low salary she found it difficult to take care of her family.
“I felt disrespected but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review the salary offer. With that money I will not be able to do anything. Which bank will I be approved with that salary? Life will stop when I show my payslip. I asked how will I feed my family with this money because they are dependent on me? Can they live with this money? I was not fighting.
“I then decided I would ask them not to renew my contract this year. I didn't stop because I found something better. I didn't stop because I didn't like it any more; anyone who knows me knows how much I love broadcasting and how much I love Gagasi FM but it's true, I'm not coming back this year,” Ntuli said.
After discussing her situation with her brother and family she was advised to leave the station without fighting.
“Yes, I'm not doing radio for money because I love broadcasting, but I was asking you to at least give me money to support my family because it supports me at home. I am promoting myself but I believe I'm worth much more than R2,800 per month. I'm not asking for a lot of money but please value me.”
Despite her financially challenging experience with the station, Ntuli said she was grateful for the opportunity to broadcast on Gagasi FM and encouraged aspirant radio presenters not to be scared to work at commercial radio stations.
Khaya Dladla bids farewell to Gagasi FM
After Ntuli publicly spoke about her financial challenges at Gagasi FM, other broadcasters spoke out. Actor and entertainer Khaya Dladla also announced this week he was leaving Gagasi FM after five years at the station. Khaya said he was leaving due to a “non-conducive environment”.
The East London-based radio station owner Keith Ngesi said while some people believed Ntuli would not get jobs after speaking out about financial difficulties at Gagasi FM, this would not be the case.
“It has been suggested by some that she may face consequences and be unable to secure employment at any radio station, similar to what happened to Vatiswa Ndara. On the other hand, there are those who believe the radio station she worked for played a significant role in shaping her career. Personally, I see it as God's plan for her rise to prominence. With 1.5-million followers on social media, Penny Ntuli has established herself as a brand,” Ngesi said.
Here are some reactions from social media:
