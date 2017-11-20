South Africa can be proud of these pupils

A group of 150 schoolchildren started camping out at their school in August, vowing not to leave until matric final exams were over.

It was not easy. The matriculants of Moses Mnisi High School, in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, slept on the floor and did not always have enough to eat. But they banded together, helping one another prepare for one of the most important exams of their lives. A Sunday Times report on their situation led to a donation of R200,000 of food, blankets and mattresses for the pupils.

This school has managed to create a culture in which children not only take pride in their own school work, but are proud to help one another. As a result, the Moses Mnisi High School has achieved a 100% pass rate for the past 12 years.

"This is a group of [pupils] that had a will to succeed against all odds," said one of the donors.