Matrics' hard work rewarded as donations and bursary offers roll in

For the past 12 years an Mpumalanga high school has achieved a 100% pass rate after pupils put in some extra effort in overnight study camps a few months ahead of the matric exams.

However, the situation at Moses Mnisi High School in Acornhoek was not conducive to learning as the children slept on the floor without blankets or mattresses, sometimes on empty stomachs.

The group of 150, which started the study camp in August, said it would leave only at the end of exams on November 28.

School deputy principal Vivian Makhubele said following a Sunday Times story last month about the situation at the school, Coronation Fund Managers donated R200,000 worth of food, blankets and mattresses to assist the pupils.

"Coronation read the article and called me and said it wanted to help. It said it wouldgive the pupils a blanket, mattress and personal care products each and the school food to feed them," Makhubele said.

The children begin camping from August of every year to start preparing for the final matric exams of their own accord.

Makhubele said before Coronation assisted, many would sleep on the floor without blankets.

"My pupils used to go to exam rooms without breakfast," she said, adding they would get lunch only from the school's feeding scheme.

"In the evening they had to provide for themselves but now with the assistance, our refrigerator is full of meat, vegetables and extra bread," Makhubele said.

Makhubele said the children studied ate and slept in the school hall.

"They spend their evening studying, going through past exam papers, having group discussions and role-playing."

Makhubele said last year the school had 150 matriculants.

"Seventy-two obtained a bachelor's pass, 77 a diploma pass and the remainder a higher certificate."

Wendy Bergsteedt of Coronation said the company wanted to reward excellence.

"This is a group of pupils that had a will to succeed against all odds," she said, adding that the company was in it for the long haul and had also identified five pupils for the company's bursary programme.

"We will fly them to Cape Town for the interviews."